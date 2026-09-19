The top Week 2 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 2 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football season is back in full swing with Week 2 of the NFL season already underway. While we already have one game behind us, we still have a full slate to look forward to over the weekend.
While the kicker position is often overlooked, it is crucial to find a high-upside option who could be the difference between winning or losing your matchup. Below, we'll look at some top streaming options for Week 2 who are widely available.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 2? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 2
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Chris Boswell (PIT) at New England Patriots
20% Rostered
As expected, the veteran was busy in Week 1. Boswell went 2-for-3 on field goals and chipped in both of his extra points. His lone miss came from 56 yards out but was perfect from within the 49-yard line. Given that the Pittsburgh offense stumbled at times, Boswell is likely to be called upon from distance to keep them in games.
While he has a tougher matchup on Sunday facing the Patriots, who held Jason Myers to just two attempts last week, Boswell offers managers a very safe floor at the position. Last season, he attempted one kick or fewer in just five total games and saw at least three attempts in five games.
Jake Elliott (PHI) at Tennessee Titans
10% Rostered
Jake Elliott was a risky option in 2025 but got off to a strong start in 2026. In their Week 1 victory against the Commanders, Elliott went a perfect 1-for-1 on field goals and converted all three of his extra points. Even though he was not tested on distance (35-yard FG), this was a strong step in the right direction after posting a modest 74.1% FG% last season.
On Sunday, Elliott will face a Titans defense that struggled to keep the Jets out of scoring positions as Jason Sanders attempted four field goals. The Philadelphia offense should face little trouble moving down the field, putting Elliott in a prime position to produce top-12 upside.
After being afforded a very low yards before contact last last season, Saquon Barkley had a 2nd percentile yards before contact per attempt in Week 1. This week would rank 2,729 of 2,785 qualifying games, per @SumerSports pic.twitter.com/UILivxltGM
— Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 14, 2026
Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Indianapolis Colts
25% Rostered
Harrison Butker attempted only one field goal on Monday night but chipped in four extra points as the Chiefs put 31 points on the Denver Broncos. Butker has been a stable option for fantasy, and with Patrick Mahomes fully healthy, this Chiefs offense can quickly reclaim their spot near the top of the sport.
This weekend, Butker has one of the best matchups on the slate, facing a slumping Colts defense. In their Week 1 loss to the Ravens, the Colts allowed 41 points, including 11 of them (2-for-2 and five extra points) to Ravens kicker Tyler Loop. Butker has a safe floor because of his extra-point potential and high-scoring upside if the Chiefs offense can maintain this trajectory.
Trey Smack (GB) at New York Jets
20% Rostered
Rounding this out is rookie kicker Trey Smack. Smack was referenced in our streaming column last week and lived up to the recommendation, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 59-yard conversion. Smack continually showed this talent in the preseason and has higher upside in those formats that reward longer field goals.
This weekend, he has a tougher matchup on paper, as the Jets held Titans kicker, Joey Slye to just one field goal attempt. However, Smack's ability to convert from deeper range will keep giving him more opportunities. While his floor may be lower, Smack has the highest upside among the streaming candidates on this list and could very well emerge as a must-start option later in the season.
Given that Green Bay leaned heavily on their passing offense due to their weak rushing attack, Smack could continue to see multiple scoring opportunities on a weekly basis, even in tougher matchups.
Trey Smack's first career FG attempt is good from 59 yards
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5b4oomyTX2
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Week 2 Kicker Rankings and Tiers
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 2
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|5
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|6
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|7
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|8
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|10
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|3
|11
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|12
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|13
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|3
|14
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|15
|Will Reichard
|K
|4
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|4
|17
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|18
|Chris Boswell
|K
|4
|19
|Jake Elliott
|K
|4
|20
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|21
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|23
|Riley Patterson
|K
|5
|24
|Joey Slye
|K
|5
|25
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|26
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|6
|27
|Nick Folk
|K
|6
|28
|Drew Stevens
|K
|6
|29
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|30
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|31
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|6
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 2 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Trey Smack, Chris Boswell, Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Trey Smack, Chris Boswell, Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott:
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