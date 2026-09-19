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Best Week 2 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Chris Boswell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

The top Week 2 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 2 matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 2
Week 2 Kicker Rankings and Tiers
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football season is back in full swing with Week 2 of the NFL season already underway. While we already have one game behind us, we still have a full slate to look forward to over the weekend.

While the kicker position is often overlooked, it is crucial to find a high-upside option who could be the difference between winning or losing your matchup. Below, we'll look at some top streaming options for Week 2 who are widely available.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 2? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 2

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Chris Boswell (PIT) at New England Patriots
20% Rostered 

As expected, the veteran was busy in Week 1. Boswell went 2-for-3 on field goals and chipped in both of his extra points. His lone miss came from 56 yards out but was perfect from within the 49-yard line. Given that the Pittsburgh offense stumbled at times, Boswell is likely to be called upon from distance to keep them in games.

While he has a tougher matchup on Sunday facing the Patriots, who held Jason Myers to just two attempts last week, Boswell offers managers a very safe floor at the position. Last season, he attempted one kick or fewer in just five total games and saw at least three attempts in five games.

Jake Elliott (PHI) at Tennessee Titans
10% Rostered

Jake Elliott was a risky option in 2025 but got off to a strong start in 2026. In their Week 1 victory against the Commanders, Elliott went a perfect 1-for-1 on field goals and converted all three of his extra points. Even though he was not tested on distance (35-yard FG), this was a strong step in the right direction after posting a modest 74.1% FG% last season.

On Sunday, Elliott will face a Titans defense that struggled to keep the Jets out of scoring positions as Jason Sanders attempted four field goals. The Philadelphia offense should face little trouble moving down the field, putting Elliott in a prime position to produce top-12 upside.

Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Indianapolis Colts
25% Rostered

Harrison Butker attempted only one field goal on Monday night but chipped in four extra points as the Chiefs put 31 points on the Denver Broncos. Butker has been a stable option for fantasy, and with Patrick Mahomes fully healthy, this Chiefs offense can quickly reclaim their spot near the top of the sport.

This weekend, Butker has one of the best matchups on the slate, facing a slumping Colts defense. In their Week 1 loss to the Ravens, the Colts allowed 41 points, including 11 of them (2-for-2 and five extra points) to Ravens kicker Tyler Loop. Butker has a safe floor because of his extra-point potential and high-scoring upside if the Chiefs offense can maintain this trajectory.

Trey Smack (GB) at New York Jets
20% Rostered

Rounding this out is rookie kicker Trey Smack. Smack was referenced in our streaming column last week and lived up to the recommendation, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 59-yard conversion. Smack continually showed this talent in the preseason and has higher upside in those formats that reward longer field goals.

This weekend, he has a tougher matchup on paper, as the Jets held Titans kicker, Joey Slye to just one field goal attempt. However, Smack's ability to convert from deeper range will keep giving him more opportunities. While his floor may be lower, Smack has the highest upside among the streaming candidates on this list and could very well emerge as a must-start option later in the season.

Given that Green Bay leaned heavily on their passing offense due to their weak rushing attack, Smack could continue to see multiple scoring opportunities on a weekly basis, even in tougher matchups.

 

Week 2 Kicker Rankings and Tiers

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 2

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Cam Little K
2 5 Jake Bates K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Chase McLaughlin K
2 9 Jason Myers K
2 10 Harrison Mevis K
3 11 Cairo Santos K
3 12 Eddy Pineiro K
3 13 Spencer Shrader K
3 14 Trey Smack K
3 15 Will Reichard K
4 16 Daniel Carlson K
4 17 Wil Lutz K
4 18 Chris Boswell K
4 19 Jake Elliott K
4 20 Tyler Bass K
4 21 Harrison Butker K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
5 23 Riley Patterson K
5 24 Joey Slye K
5 25 Matt Gay K
5 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Drew Stevens K
6 29 Jason Sanders K
6 30 Chad Ryland K
6 31 Dominic Zvada K
6 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Trey Smack, Chris Boswell, Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Trey Smack, Chris Boswell, Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott:

Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Riley Patterson
Trey Smack
vs
Miami Dolphins
Trey Smack
vs
New York Giants
Trey Smack
vs
Detroit Lions
Trey Smack
vs
New Orleans Saints
Trey Smack
vs
Washington Commanders
Trey Smack
vs
Tom Kennedy
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Riley Patterson
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chris Boswell
vs
New York Giants
Chris Boswell
vs
Detroit Lions
Chris Boswell
vs
New Orleans Saints
Chris Boswell
vs
Washington Commanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Hunter Luepke
Harrison Butker
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Butker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Butker
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Butker
vs
Riley Patterson
Harrison Butker
vs
Miami Dolphins
Harrison Butker
vs
New York Giants
Harrison Butker
vs
Detroit Lions
Harrison Butker
vs
New Orleans Saints
Harrison Butker
vs
Washington Commanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Chimere Dike
Jake Elliott
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Elliott
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Elliott
vs
Jake Bates
Jake Elliott
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Elliott
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Elliott
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Elliott
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Elliott
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Elliott
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Elliott
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Elliott
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Elliott
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Elliott
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Elliott
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Elliott
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Elliott
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Elliott
vs
Cam Little
Jake Elliott
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Elliott
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Elliott
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Elliott
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Elliott
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Elliott
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Elliott
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Elliott
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Elliott
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Elliott
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Elliott
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Elliott
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Elliott
vs
Riley Patterson
Jake Elliott
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jake Elliott
vs
New York Giants
Jake Elliott
vs
Detroit Lions
Jake Elliott
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jake Elliott
vs
Washington Commanders
Jake Elliott
vs
Laquon Treadwell

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 2
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Matchup Ratings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Cam Whitmore

Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
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