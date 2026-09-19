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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 2 Lineups - Jordan Mason, Carnell Tate, Josh Jacobs, Makai Lemon, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kyler Murray

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 2 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Jordan Mason, Josh Jacobs, and more.

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Waiver Wire Articles
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The opening week is already behind us, and the first game of Week 2 is in the books. Even though it's still early, managers should not wait too long to cut underperforming players.

Below, we will look at the latest updates on some injured and underperforming players and decide whether managers should keep them or send them to the waiver wire.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 2 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Pos. Ros. % Baller Move
1 Isiah Pacheco RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
2 Dylan Sampson RB 10 Drop in All Leagues
3 Minnesota Vikings D/ST 65 Drop in All Leagues
4 Travis Hunter WR 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST 50 Drop in All Leagues
6 Chig Okonkwo TE 25 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Tre Tucker WR 30 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Terrance Ferguson TE 20 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Sam Darnold QB 30 IR/Injury Stash in Superflex Leagues
11 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 15 IR/Injury Stash in 12+ Team Leagues
12 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 50 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
13 Kyler Murray QB 60 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
14 Jordyn Tyson WR 55 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
15 Jordan Mason RB 80 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
16 Eddy Pineiro K 60 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
17 Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST 65 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
18 Jonah Coleman RB 25 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
19 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
20 Tyjae Spears RB 35 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
21 Ray Davis RB 15 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
22 Tank Bigsby RB 30 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 60 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
24 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 50 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
25 Kaelon Black RB 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
26 Makai Lemon WR 60 Hold
27 Jake Ferguson TE 75 Hold
28 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 70 Hold
29 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 80 Hold
30 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 60 Hold
31 Carnell Tate WR 90 Hold
32 Josh Jacobs RB 80 Hold

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 1)

A Wisconsin judge has rejected a proposed order to permanently seal evidence in the case against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, according to Michael Gross and Fox 11 News. Jacobs was convicted last week on two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in May, and his ex-girlfriend petitioned the court to seal evidence in the case, including home security footage.

Although the motion was denied, Judge Marc Hammer will continue to review the issue. Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List, and the NFL is attempting to obtain video from the investigation.

In his absence, the Packers split work close to evenly between Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings. Despite the uncertainty, Jacobs remains a must-hold in all formats.

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings (Cut List Ranking No. 5)

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has a small fracture in his thumb, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason's thumb has been fixed, but he will head to the short-term Injured Reserve, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games.

Mason could return as early as Oct. 25 against the Indianapolis Colts. With Mason now sidelined, Aaron Jones Sr. will be a much more attractive starting RB for fantasy managers, with rookie Demond Claiborne being elevated into the RB2 role in Minnesota.

In the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the 27-year-old Mason handled 15 carries for 59 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year as the primary backfield option for the Vikings. Mason will be back in the fold this year for Minnesota, making him stash-worthy in an IR spot until he can make his return. He is currently rostered in 84% of Yahoo leagues.

Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) "felt good" but has been ruled out for the Week 2 game against the division-rival Chicago Bears, head coach Kevin O'Connell told Matthew Coller. Murray, who was limited in practice this week after suffering a scary concussion in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, is expected to clear the league's concussion protocol next week, which would put him on track to start in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The 29-year-old has not gotten off to a great start in his first year in Minnesota after missing most of the 2025 campaign in his final year with the Arizona Cardinals due to a foot injury. O'Connell said earlier this week that Murray will remain the team's starter under center when he is cleared from his concussion, despite veteran Carson Wentz throwing three touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind win last weekend.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 31)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is actively rehabbing a glute injury that will cause him to miss the Week 2 matchup at Arizona. But Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune says he was on the practice field yesterday in cleats and throwing on his own. The team will not place Darnold on injured reserve, meaning he can come back on or before Week 4.

Darnold has been making good progress with his injury, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, who says he's just not healthy enough to play this weekend at Arizona, but "He's killin' it on his rehab. He's doing a lot." Drew Lock has been operating as the backup quarterback for the Seahawks and was able to lead them to a win in Week 1 over the New England Patriots.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers (Cut List Ranking No. 28)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss around 10 weeks, according to Cam Inman. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are still hoping Stribling can make it back before the season ends. The rookie had already been placed on injured reserve after suffering a deltoid sprain in the season-opening win over the Rams, but the original outlook was considerably shorter before surgery became necessary.

Stribling played 21 offensive snaps in his NFL debut and did not draw a target before leaving. San Francisco used the 33rd overall pick on him in April, so the long-term interest hasn't gone anywhere, but most redraft managers don't need to wait through a 10-week absence. He remains a viable hold in 12+ team leagues with several IR spots.

 

Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 2
Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2


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