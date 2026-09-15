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Week 2 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Chase McLaughlin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 2 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 2 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 2
Who Should I Pickup Tool
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Did the high-scoring action from Week 1 make you feel alive?! Although we can't simply take one set of box scores and extrapolate the entire year, there is still intel to be gleaned and priors to adjust. We saw several double-digit fantasy performances from kickers; I count 12 by standard scoring measures going into Monday Night Football.

Of course, two of the biggest names barely did a thing (Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker). If their team started 0-1 and the manager is a hothead, you could toss a teensy buy-low feeler deal out there as part of a bigger package deal. Anyway, we press on with another slate ahead of us in Week 2!

Folks may have unrealistic expectations about league-wide scoring in general after the opening salvo of scoring, but there are also many legs sitting under 60% rostered who could exceed projections anyway. And aren't kickers the reason we all play fantasy football? Alright, let's get into which kickers are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 2.

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Week 2 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Team Opp. Y% Rost
1 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs WAS 100%
1 2 Eddy Pineiro SF vs MIA 57%
2 3 Cameron Dicker LAC vs LV 98%
2 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs CIN 98%
2 5 Cam Little JAX @ DEN 96%
2 6 Cairo Santos CHI vs MIN 48%
2 7 Tyler Loop BAL vs NO 85%
2 8 Tyler Bass BUF vs DET 9%
3 9 Jason Myers SEA @ ARI 98%
3 10 Evan McPherson CIN @ HOU 55%
3 11 Harrison Butker KC vs IND 25%
3 12 Harrison Mevis LAR vs NYG 68%
4 13 Trey Smack GB @ NYJ 15%
4 14 Chase McLaughlin TB vs CLE 12%
4 15 Jake Elliott PHI @ TEN 8%
4 16 Jake Bates DET @ BUF 65%
4 17 Will Reichard MIN @ CHI 65%
5 18 Wil Lutz DEN vs JAC 20%
5 19 Andy Borregales NE vs PIT 7%
5 20 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR @ ATL 0%
5 21 Nick Folk ATL vs CAR 3%
5 22 Chris Boswell PIT @ NE 21%
6 23 Jason Sanders NYJ vs GB 0%
6 24 Matt Gay LV @ LAC 5%
6 25 Spencer Shrader IND @ KC 13%
6 26 Daniel Carlson NO @ BAL 1%
7 27 Dominic Zvada NYG @ LAR 1%
7 28 Drew Stevens WAS @ DAL 1%
7 29 Joey Slye TEN vs PHI 1%
7 30 Chad Ryland ARI vs SEA 0%
7 31 Riley Patterson MIA @ SF 0%
7 32 Andre Szmyt CLE @ TB 0%

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 2

**No, I'm not going to knock Brandon Aubrey down the ranks after one game.

Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers. Respect the tiers, and don't get as bogged down by pure ordinal rank.

Tyler Bass (BUF) vs. Detroit Lions
 9% Rostered

Bass got 2026 off on the right foot (I had to do that once, might as well get it over with) thanks to a trio of field goals in the 30-49 yard bucket, as well as converting all three extra points. Buffalo putting up 36 on the road against Houston’s stellar defense is encouraging moving forward, but even a horrid performance would still result in optimism given the Week 2 matchup.

The Bills will host the Lions after each team was tangled up in a season opener that crossed 60 total points. Early Vegas lines have the Over/Under set at 53.5, with WAS/DAL next highest at 50. And the implied 29-point total for Buffalo trails only San Francisco on the week. Can Bass build on his climb up the franchise leaderboard?

It’s great to see Bass look sharp after he missed all of 2025 due to myriad core injuries that were headlined by a sports hernia. Now, Buffalo and Detroit may simply trade touchdowns and extra points, but it would surprise nobody if each drive led offenses into field goal territory at a minimum.

Eddy Pineiro (SF) vs. Miami Dolphins
 57% Rostered 

Pineiro drilled two of his three field goal attempts in Australia, making his three extra points for a healthy 11-point day. Seeing San Francisco absorb some injuries and work around a crampy Christian McCaffrey to still dominate a preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl in the Rams.

And now the Niners get the chance to steamroll a Dolphins defense that gave up 27 points to a Brock Bowers-less Raiders squad. As the Vegas consensus lines come out for Week 2, Pineiro’s team sports the highest implied point total (29.5). Let’s see if they can enjoy some home cooking and run up the scoreboard on Miami for a double-digit Eddy Dinero day.

Cairo Santos (CHI) vs. Minnesota Vikings
 48% Rostered

Santos only kicked one field goal in Week 1, yet he still delivered 12 fantasy points on the back of eight extra points. Ben Johnson says he’s going for the all-time scoring record, which is a decent signal for kickers.

The 34-year-old’s boot should be needed more frequently for FGs rather than XPs in Week 2 against Minnesota’s defense. Johnson’s offensive scheming against Brian Flores’ mind should result in more stalled drives than Carolina was able to offer.

I recognize that it is early in the season, so most of the “top offense kickers” are still lingering below the tier who were easy clicks for many across the board. Brandon Aubrey and Cameron Dicker will be just fine. But Guys like Santos, Pineiro, and Evan McPherson (55% rostered) will probably bubble north of 80% and stay there.

Trey Smack (GB) at New York Jets
 15% Rostered

Smack and the Pack need to shake off the second-half collapse against the Vikings and come out swinging against a Jets team riding a false sense of security after beating the Titans. (Those of you wishing to target TEN can ride with Jake Elliott [8%], though Philly is a strong red-zone finisher.)

The young kicker came out hot with a 59-yard FG in the opening minutes of Week 1, only to get on our nerves by missing an extra point about five minutes later. But he rebounded with another two FGs and a pair of successful XPs, so we carry on.

Green Bay has an implied total of 24 to begin the week, and if the offensive line plays as poorly as it did in Week 1, then we could see a few more prematurely iced drives that call for Smack. Perhaps the defense plays a full 60 minutes and limits the Jets, only for the offense to play it safe and rack up FGs. Either way, Smack’s leg looks up to the task when needed.

Chase McLaughlin (TB) vs. Cleveland Browns
 10% Rostered

McLaughlin and the Bucs should play some inspired ball against a reeling Browns team that is already reaping what has been sown by management. Deshaun Watson is simply not an NFL quarterback, while Shedeur Sanders can show flashes, but inconsistency is underselling the volatility. Then you take away Myles Garrett, and the field position battles are devastating.

Tampa Bay is not off the hook for their poor form in Week 1, especially those fumbles, but at least McLaughlin did his job! He started the game off with a 34-yard FG before nailing a 51-yarder in the third quarter (3/3 XP). Though his FG% fell to 84.2% last year from 93.8% and 93.5% in ‘24 and ‘23, respectively, he was still 11-of-12 from 50 and beyond. We’re still in.

For the desperate teams needing deep-water legs:

-Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR, 0%) and Nick Folk (ATL, 3%) will face off against each other in a game where neither defense may be able to stop the action, but much of that script rests on who plays QB for Atlanta.

-Jason Sanders (NYJ, 0%) was on thin ice entering the season, mired in a competition with Blake Grupe, which is technically still ongoing. Going 3-for-4 in Week 1, including 2-for-3 from beyond 50, should help his confidence and job security.

-Drew Stevens (WAS, 1%) is on the other side of Aubrey in a game with the aforementioned 50-point O/U set.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Waiver Wire


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