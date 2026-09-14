Aaron Gordon Feels Ready for Camp
Aaron Gordon (hamstring, calf) told Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports that his offseason helped reset him physically and mentally. Speaking at his youth camp, Gordon said he did a lot of "soul-searching" and training before adding, "I'm ready to go." The 30-year-old was limited to 36 regular-season games by hamstring issues, then played only three games in Denver's first-round loss to Minnesota while dealing with left calf tightness. He still produced when available, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 threes in 27.9 minutes while opening the season with a 50-point night. Peyton Watson's move to Cleveland helps secure Gordon's frontcourt role next to Nikola Jokic, though DeMar DeRozan's arrival adds another scorer to the mix. The injury discount is the appeal, but another missed stretch would quickly cap the upside.
Source: Harrison Wind
Source: Harrison Wind