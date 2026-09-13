D'Andre Swift Posts Massive Three-Touchdown Game
D'Andre Swift could not have started the season any better. The 27-year-old is earning every bit of that new extension by the looks of his performance during Sunday's season opener versus the Carolina Panthers. Swift carried the ball 18 times for 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in his lone target for 10 yards in the blowout road victory. Swift averaged nearly 7 yards per carry during Sunday's game. Somebody changed the settings to easy mode in Madden before kickoff, as Swift had absolutely no problems running through the Panthers defense. He'll look to continue his success against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect another three-touchdown game, but anyone who puts Swift on the bench after that game looks as bad as the Panthers defense.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN