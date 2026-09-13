Kyler Murray Being Evaluated for a Concussion on Sunday
Kyler Murray (head) was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers. He is officially listed as questionable to return. Murray was on the receiving end of an ugly hit from Packers safety Javon Bullard that caused the quarterback's helmet to come off. The hit drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and Murray required medical attention on the field. At the time of his departure, he had completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for nine yards. Given the severity of the hit, we wouldn't be surprised if Murray doesn't return. For now, though, he's questionable as the team continues to conduct tests. In the meantime, Carson Wentz has entered the game at quarterback.
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Source: Minnesota Vikings