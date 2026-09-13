Joe Burrow Gets It Going On The Ground In Week 1 Win
Joe Burrow completed 25 of 35 pass attempts (71.4%) for 254 yards and a touchdown in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burrow was also sacked once and threw one interception in this contest. The Bengals quarterback also showed off the legs with five carries for 20 yards. That rushing total would've been a season-high for him in 2025. While fantasy managers should be excited about the prospect of some rushing upside for Burrow, he may be better suited protecting himself for his health's sake. Despite the box score showing 33 points on the board for Cincinnati, Burrow only accounted for one score. The Bengals defense found the end zone and kicker Evan McPherson accounted for 15 of the total points. Burrow will look to increase the passing volume in next week's matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense is one of the toughest in the league, but the prolific Bengals offense should be able to get things done against them. Burrow should be considered a QB1 heading into Week 2 despite his diminished fantasy output against the Buccaneers.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com