A.J. Brown Has High-Ankle Sprain, To Miss Six Weeks
A.J. Brown (ankle) has been placed on Injured Reserve and will miss six weeks with a high-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The big off-season signing for the Patriots will miss the high end of the four- to six-week timeline normally associated with a high ankle sprain. It's a big injury for New England to deal with early on in the season. Brown had 78 catches on 121 targets last season with the Eagles for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He was looking for a breakout year with New England, but it will have to get started a little bit later than anticipated. Fantasy managers will want to hold on to Brown as he sits out his six games. He could still have a big year for the Patriots but will have to recover from the high ankle sprain before he gets underway.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport