Courtland Sutton Still a Flashy Flex Option in Most Leagues
Courtland Sutton continues to be a worthwhile WR3/flex option in most fantasy leagues, despite the offseason acquisition of Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos' trade for Waddle dropped Sutton to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but he still projects to play a large role as the physical complement to a more shifty and athletic receiver in Waddle. As a result, we envision Sutton continuing to play a key role around the end zone and in contested situations. This week, Sutton will be tasked with facing off against a Chiefs secondary led by L'Jarius Sneed. Having Waddle on the field should take some of the defensive pressure off Sutton. With that being said, we wouldn't be surprised to see Sneed cover Sutton for at least part of the game, because he's the Chiefs cornerback who is best equipped to defend a physical receiver. If Sneed rotates between the two receivers, Sutton will benefit from running the rest of his routes against Delane, who is a rookie, and Williams, who is a first-time starter. The 30-year-old finds himself in the high-end WR3/flex range for this week, with additional upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller