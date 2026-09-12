Jaylen Warren a Steady RB2 Option in Promising Week 1 Matchup
Jaylen Warren recorded 1,291 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns on 251 touches across 16 games. The 27-year-old profiles as a weapon as both a rusher and a receiver, as he's recorded at least 45 targets and 300 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. In 2026, Warren will likely split touches with fellow Steelers running back Rico Dowdle. However, Warren is listed as the starting running back on Pittsburgh's depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta surrendered only 12 rushing touchdowns as a team in 2025, but the Falcons ranked 24th in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (2,146). Atlanta will also be starting third-string quarterback Cooper Rush on Sunday, which could lead to Pittsburgh operating with a run-heavy game script for most of the afternoon. Warren should see plenty of touches in Week 1 and profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers against Atlanta.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller