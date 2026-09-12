Rome Odunze Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Rome Odunze (calf) is not yet medically cleared to play in his team's season opener against the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Odunze has been battling a calf strain and is officially listed as questionable to play. The 24-year-old told reporters on Friday that he feels "ready to go," but Fowler reports that the team will ultimately be making the call on whether to have him suit up on Sunday. Odunze had the tail end of his 2025 campaign disrupted by a nagging foot injury, so Chicago's decision-makers may be looking to avoid a similar situation where the calf issue lingers in 2026. If Odunze is active, he profiles as a flex option for fantasy managers in Week 1. If he's unable to go, Bears tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III would both likely see increased workloads.
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler