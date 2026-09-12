Caleb Douglas Could Be Miami's Top Receiver in His NFL Debut
Caleb Douglas had an impressive training camp and will likely step directly into a large role against the Raiders in his NFL debut in Week 1. The Dolphins drafted Douglas in the third round out of Texas Tech, and since he's a tall, perimeter receiver with big hands and long arms, he could become a favorite target for new QB Malik Willis. The Miami offense is expected to be very run-heavy, though, so it is unclear exactly how much receiving work will be available for any of the Dolphins' receiving corps. In RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, Douglas is the highest-rated of all the Dolphins WRs, but he still checks in as the No. 66 WR, meaning he is well outside the starting tier in most standard-sized leagues. Douglas is an unproven option in an unknown offense, but his long-term upside still makes him worth watching closely as a potential emerging option as the season goes on. He's a solid stash going into the season even though he's only a desperation Week 1 starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller