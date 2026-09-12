Roman Wilson Has a Tough Path to Week 1 Role Despite Solid Camp
Roman Wilson reportedly put together an impressive training camp, and we saw him catch three passes for 23 yards throughout the preseason. However, the current state of the Steelers' receiver room will make it very challenging for him to carve out any sort of fantasy relevance this year. Through two seasons in the NFL, Wilson has just 12 catches, 166 yards, and two touchdowns. He was buried on the depth chart last year, and even if he opens this season as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart, he'll still be stuck behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in an offense that doesn't have an absurd amount of passing volume available for its depth targets. Plus, there's a chance that Wilson could slip further down the depth chart as rookie Germie Bernard, who had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the preseason, continues to acclimate to the NFL. Fantasy managers can leave Wilson on waivers in all redraft and most dynasty leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller