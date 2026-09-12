KaVontae Turpin Falling Out of Favor in Dallas
KaVontae Turpin's fantasy relevance is quickly slipping away. Turpin has put together back-to-back WR77 finishes in PPR leagues, and he had occasional streaming appeal in 2024 when opportunities opened up for him to take on a bigger role. However, he was never able to establish himself as a dependable target week in and week out. Last season, he fell down the depth chart following the acquisition of George Pickens and the breakout of Ryan Flournoy. At best, he projects as the No. 4 receiver this season behind CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, and Flournoy, but he could also fall as low as sixth on the depth chart. We would not be surprised if Turpin sits out any games as a healthy scratch this season while the Cowboys work to solidify the back half of their depth chart. He should be dropped in all fantasy leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller