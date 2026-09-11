Isaiah Davis is Cleared for Week 1
Isaiah Davis (knee) has been cleared to suit up for the Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Davis has been dealing with a minor knee injury, but he was able to practice in full all week. It sounds like a minor issue that isn't going to impact his status for the season opener. With Breece Hall and Braelon Allen healthy, Davis is unlikely to see much of the field right now. The third-year back will begin the season as the third-string option, so he isn't someone who needs to be rostered in 12-team formats. The 24-year-old has some stash value in dynasty leagues, but he can be left on the waiver wire in most formats.
Source: newyorkjets.com
Source: newyorkjets.com