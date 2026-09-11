Woody Marks Can Be a Deep-League Flex Sleeper
Woody Marks will be in a timeshare to start his second season in the NFL, but he could work his way into a large enough role that he has fantasy value. Last year, as a rookie, Marks finished the year with three receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, 208 receiving yards, and 708 rushing yards. The Texans went out and added veteran David Montgomery to the mix this offseason, but Marks is still likely to be involved on receiving downs. He seemed to wear down at times last season and could benefit from the shared workload, but he could also lose valuable red zone work, raising his risk factors. For Week 1's matchup against the Bills, Marks is only the No. 45 RB in RotoBaller's rankings, but he could get close to a 50-50 split in the timeshare, which could make him a deep-league sleeper in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller