David Montgomery a Strong Flex Play vs. Buffalo
David Montgomery is ready for his debut with his new team against the Bills in Week 1, and it will be exciting to see how the team rotates him and Woody Marks in the backfield. Montgomery is expected to handle most of the early-down work, and the always valuable touches near the end zone. The Texans struggled in the red zone last year, so they added Montgomery from the Lions this offseason. The veteran is expected to serve as the closer, while Marks is a home-run threat and third-down specialist. The uncertainty of the timeshare keeps Montgomery from ranking even higher, but for Week 1, he's the No. 21 RB in RotoBaller's PPR rankings. While he can be a low-end RB2 in many leagues, he's a very strong FLEX play, since the Texans will look to rely on the running game and their defense in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller