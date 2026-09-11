Kyler Murray Begins Revival Bid In Week 1
Kyler Murray should be considered a high-end Superflex option in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Always a rushing threat, the veteran QB is perhaps the biggest fantasy wild card of the season. Murray has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback four times before, but he missed 21 games across the past three seasons, and his ADP plummeted after he posted career lows in just five games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. Yet, at age 29, the former Oklahoma star figures to be in his prime and in the most favorable situation of his career at the same time. Murray is playing alongside a strong supporting cast, including All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback-friendly head coach Kevin O'Connell, and the Vikings are making a one-year bet that the former No. 1 overall pick can revitalize his career in the same ecosystem that revived Sam Darnold. For now, Murray is a high-ceiling option in Superflex leagues, but his value could improve considerably if he jumpstarts the Minnesota offense. He's RotoBaller's No. 15 quarterback in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller