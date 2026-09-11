Chase McLaughlin Offers Strong Streaming Value in Week 1
Chase McLaughlin is attempting to kick his way into an extension this season. The 30-year-old is entering a contract year after spending each of the last three seasons in Tampa Bay. The past two seasons, McLaughlin has finished as a top-10 player at his position. Last year, McLaughlin struggled a bit more than in past seasons, connecting on 32-of-38 field goal attempts. He only missed one extra point attempt in 2025. McLaughlin has been a mostly reliable kicker, and the Bucs have a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 1. The expectation is that this will be a high-scoring game, which should result in plenty of work for McLaughlin. Fantasy managers who are seeking a streaming option for Week 1 should consider adding McLaughlin.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference