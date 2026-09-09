Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Golden State's 2025 second-round pick never got his first season in the program off the ground, as a left knee injury wiped out his preseason, limited him to two Santa Cruz appearances, and eventually required season-ending surgery in December. The Canberra product averaged seven points and three rebounds in those two G-League games after posting 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals for the Sydney Kings in 2024-25. Golden State's standard roster is full, so Toohey is fighting for a two-way look or a Santa Cruz track rather than NBA rotation minutes. Even if healthy, he sits behind Georges Niang, Gui Santos, and Yaxel Lendeborg in the forward mix, keeping him off fantasy boards unless injuries thin the wing group.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater