Tucker Kraft Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Tucker Kraft (knee) is not listed on the team's Week 1 injury report as they get set to take on the division-rival Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Kraft is ready to roll for the season opener after suffering a season-ending torn ACL last year. There were some reports during training camp this summer that suggested that Kraft could be on a snap count early in the 2026 season, but since he has been practicing in full pads for weeks, that seems unlikely. The 25-year-old former third-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft from South Dakota State was among the best at his position last year before getting hurt, catching 32 of his 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played, and despite coming off a serious knee injury, he is expected to be a top-five option at the TE position in 2026, especially with Packers receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in town. Start Kraft with confidence in Week 1 against the Vikings.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein