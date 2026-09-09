Kayshon Boutte Has a Real Shot to Break Out in Houston
Kayshon Boutte landed in a much better fantasy spot when Houston traded for him late in August, and the early signs point to a real role. The Texans plan to use him immediately, with Boutte expected to replace injured Jayden Higgins as the No. 2 receiver opposite Nico Collins. That's a big jump from where things were headed in New England. Boutte caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season, averaging 16.7 yards per reception, but the volume was never really there. It could be now. Tank Dell is also opening the season on injured reserve, and DeMeco Ryans has praised how quickly Boutte has picked up the offense. Boutte has been putting in extra work with C.J. Stroud, too. He still needs to prove he can turn this opportunity into steady targets instead of living on big plays, but the path is there. If this role holds, Boutte's fantasy value could climb fast.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller