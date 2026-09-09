Kaleb Johnson Could Play a Role in Week 1 Against Vikings
Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp to help with RB depth in light of the Josh Jacobs (personal) situation, could be a factor immediately in the Week 1 season opener this Sunday versus the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. "Yes. He's done a nice job. It does help there was some carryover not only from when he was at Iowa with Tim Lester but also having Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh," head coach Matt LaFleur said when asked if Johnson could help this weekend. The 23-year-old from Iowa had a forgettable rookie year in the Steel City in 2025, carrying the ball only 28 times for 69 yards in 10 regular-season games. Now in Green Bay, Johnson has some interesting short-term fantasy value in deeper leagues with Jacobs out for Week 1 and potentially facing an early-season suspension. MarShawn Lloyd is expected to see most of the backfield work out of the gate, but he has only played in one NFL game due to injuries. We are not recommending Johnson as a starting fantasy option in Week 1, but he is worth a waiver-wire flier if you have Jacobs rostered and are looking for more RB depth. Johnson is rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz