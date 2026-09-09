Barion Brown Could Operate as a Starter After Strong Camp
Barion Brown could get into the starting lineup for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Brown had a strong camp, and he's in the mix for the No. 3 receiver role (and a starting job) after the Saints placed rookie Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve. As it stands, Brown projects as the third receiver behind Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, although he's also likely behind Juwan Johnson in the pecking order. Nevertheless, the rookie out of LSU caught four passes for 53 yards during the preseason, and he proved that he deserves more opportunities than fellow rookie Bryce Lance. Whether or not Brown's No. 3 receiver role is enough to get him on the fantasy radar remains to be seen, but he is definitely trending up as the Saints look to distribute Tyson's temporarily vacated targets. He's an intriguing player to stash for the first few weeks in 14+ team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller