Marshawn Lloyd Ready to Lead the Packers Backfield
MarShawn Lloyd is ready to step into the lead-back role for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, despite playing just one game over the last two seasons. Injuries have kept Lloyd sidelined for all but one game throughout his NFL career. However, the Packers are optimistic he'll be able to fill the void left by Josh Jacobs, who was recently placed on the commissioner's exempt list. "[Lloyd is as] ready as he's ever been since he's been here," general manager Brian Gutekunst told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "He looks good. He's handling all the physicality, the things that he needs to as a running back." Head coach Matt Lafleur has echoed Gutekunst's optimistic tone, but he also declined to pencil Lloyd into a specific workload. Given that Lloyd has just seven touches as a pro, it's unlikely that he'll occupy an every-down role. In all likelihood, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks will earn some touches. With that being said, if there's a Green Bay running back to roster, it's Lloyd. He projects as a fringe RB2/RB3 this week and for the duration of Jacobs' absence.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky