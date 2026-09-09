A.J. Brown a Potential Difference Maker for Patriots in Week 1
A.J. Brown might not take very long to prove that his acquisition was absolutely worth it. The Patriots acquired him from the Eagles for a first-round pick and a seventh-round pick this offseason, and he projects to be exactly what New England needed to overcome last year's Super Bowl loss. Brown has familiarity with getting peppered with targets on a Mike Vrabel-led team, and he also fetched 8.4 targets per game during his four years in Philadelphia. Brown's exact fantasy outlook is somewhat dependent on how the first game goes on Wednesday night, but we'd expect the star receiver to pick up right where he left off in Pittsburgh. Last year, he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns across 15 games. He has four consecutive seasons with at least seven touchdowns, and beyond just the goal line, we know that he's capable of making an impact anywhere on the field. Brown gets a tough matchup against newly paid cornerback Devon Witherspoon this week, but he's still worth rolling out as a locked-and-loaded WR1 in fantasy football.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller