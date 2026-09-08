Jacob Saylors Providing Waiver Wire Value as Handcuff to Gibbs
Jacob Saylors, is in line to potentially back up one of the best running backs in the game and the consensus No. 1 fantasy running back, Jahmyr Gibbs. Important to note that head coach Dan Campbell did come out Monday and said that the team's RB2 role behind starter Gibbs will be by committee, according to Brad Galli; however, Saylors is listed as the team's RB2 on the depth chart, and with how potent this Lions offense is, that makes him a valuable bench option on the off chance Gibbs goes down with an injury. Saylors went undrafted in 2023 and has two career rushing attempts in the NFL, so he is truly a handcuff option for the Lions, with no standalone value to start the season. The Lions' former RB2, David Montgomery, was picked up by the Houston Texans during the offseason, opening the door for the 25-year-old. Fantasy managers looking to stash a handcuff should be looking in Saylor's direction.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller