Zavion Thomas an Intriguing Deep-League Stash Candidate Entering 2026
Zavion Thomas projects to be his team's WR4 behind Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III (groin), and Kalif Raymond. Bears tight end Colston Loveland is also expected to be heavily featured in the team's passing game, pushing Thomas even further down the target pecking order. However, Thomas showed an ability to impact games as both a pass-catcher and a rusher during his college career, recording 488 receiving yards, 99 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns across 13 games at LSU in 2025. The 21-year-old also ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the Draft Combine, which likely played a role in the Bears using a third-round pick on him this past April. If Thomas can work his way into a consistent role in Chicago, he could become an explosive big-play threat in the Bears' offense. As a stash candidate in deeper league formats, Thomas could be an intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller