Jaylin Noel Gaining Value With Injuries to the Texans Receiving Room
Jaylin Noel (hamstring, finger), missed a couple of weeks of action earlier in training camp; however, with Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the season and Tank Dell (knee) starting the season on the Injured Reserve, Noel projects to be the WR3 in this Texans offense. The Texans did go out and get Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots, which was a clear hit to Noel's immediate value, but with Boutte ramping up in the offense, it should provide Noel the immediate opportunity to take hold of the WR2 position should he perform. The Texans offense ranked 14th overall in passing offense last season and 18th overall, and Noel should be on the field in three wide receiver sets. Noel finished his rookie campaign with only 35 targets in 17 games for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Should Nico Collins or Boutte go down with an injury, that would make Noel much more intriguing, but he does have some bench value given the depth of the Texans' receiving room.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller