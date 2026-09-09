Patriots D/ST Gets a Tough Test in Week 1
Sam Darnold in that game, and their biggest challenge -- running back Kenneth Walker III -- has since departed for Kansas City. Nevertheless, the Patriots will face a well-coached Seahawks offense that is expected to get plenty of contributions from reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The star wideout will be covered by Christian Gonzalez, who recently became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. There's a lot of talent in this showdown between the Patriots defense and the Seahawks offense, but there are other D/ST units that offer a safer floor for Week 1. As it stands, the Patriots are a fringe top-12 fantasy D/ST this week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller