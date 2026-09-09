Jacoby Brissett a Viable Streamer in Deeper Leagues
Jacoby Brissett is coming off a fantastic season in 2025, so he remains on the fantasy radar as a deep-league streamer for Week 1 of the 2026 season. From Weeks 6-18 last year, Brissett was the overall QB6 in fantasy football and averaged 19.6 fantasy points per game. He ranked as a top-14 fantasy quarterback in 11 of his 12 starts, as well as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in nine of those starts. It's too early to tell whether Brissett will be able to replicate that level of performance this year. He's not a flashy name by any means, but he should have a high passing volume with the Cardinals projected to be trailing in games often. He also has a very talented supporting cast around him, headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Michael Wilson. The biggest obstacle in Brissett's way is his Week 1 matchup against the Chargers, who allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last year. While Brissett may not be worth starting in single-quarterback leagues with 12 or fewer teams, he's a solid superflex option or deep-league streamer given the state of the Cardinals' offense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller