Baker Mayfield Strong Option off the Waiver Wire for Week 1
Baker Mayfield signed a three-year extension with the Bucs on Thursday and enters the 2026 season with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after finishing the 2025 season as the QB17 on a points-per-game basis (17th) after finishing as the QB4 in 2024. Mayfield dealt with a handful of injuries last season and finished the year throwing for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also contributed on the ground with 382 rushing yards, giving him a safe floor to go with his passing volume. Mayfield has a strong matchup in Week 1, going up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who ranked bottom 10 against opposing quarterbacks last season, allowing roughly 19.1 fantasy points per game to the position. Second-year standout receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) appears to be trending toward playing in Week 1 to go along with another of Mayfield's go-to targets, Chris Godwin. Mayfield is being drafted as a QB2 in most formats, but his Week 1 matchup may be too good to pass up. Fantasy managers looking to stream a quarterback in Week 1 should look Mayfield's way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller