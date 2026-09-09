Daniel Jones a Priority Waiver Wire Target for Week 1
Daniel Jones has been going undrafted in many leagues with 12 or fewer teams, leaving him on the waiver wire in many formats. It's a bit surprising to see Jones remain available after fantasy drafts wrap up. Although he is coming off an Achilles injury, he was phenomenal through the first stretch of the 2025 season. In fact, he ranked as the QB7 in total fantasy points through 12 games before getting injured last year. Jones no longer has Michael Pittman Jr. at his disposal, but he still gets to throw the ball to a very talented group of players, including Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis also signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to bolster its receiver room this offseason. With numerous weapons at his disposal and plenty of rushing upside, Jones should be viewed as a fringe top-15 fantasy quarterback with top-10 upside this year. As a result, he's an appealing waiver wire option, especially since he opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens, who allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller