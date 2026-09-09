Tank Dell an Intriguing Stash in Leagues with an IR Spot
Tank Dell (knee) will open the season on injured reserve. While that takes him off the immediate fantasy radar, it actually gives him specific appeal as a player to target on the waiver wire. Many fantasy leagues designate one or two roster spots specifically for players on injured reserve, for which Dell would be eligible. As a result, managers who are on the fence about stashing the Texans' wideout can now add him without occupying a normal roster spot. Dell is working his way back from a brutal knee injury that he suffered more than 18 months ago. It has been a long recovery process, and he's still not quite ready to get back on the field. However, he's worth stashing for once he's healthy enough to play again. He'll presumably be in the mix for the No. 2 receiver role alongside Nico Collins, especially after Jayden Higgins (knee) was placed on season-ending IR.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller