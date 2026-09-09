Eli Raridon a Deep-League Stash in Solidified Role
Eli Raridon is officially locked into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart heading into his first pro season. Hunter Henry remains the primary tight end in New England, so we don't expect Raridon to get onto the fantasy radar right away. However, the rookie from Notre Dame has plenty of upside in dynasty leagues and even in some deeper redraft formats. Raridon should get on the field for most two tight end sets, and he could even earn some snaps over Henry. At school last year, he caught 38 passes for 482 yards, although he wasn't able to find the end zone. The 22-year-old currently ranks as RotoBaller's TE45 in redraft leagues, making him a deep-league stash for now. Eventually, though, he could ascend into a decent fantasy starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller