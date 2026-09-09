Rhamondre Stevenson Soars Up the Rankings for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as a very strong RB2 option in fantasy football for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Entering fantasy drafts this summer, there were plenty of debates about the Patriots' backfield dynamic. We still don't know exactly how this backfield will look when TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is healthy, but we don't have to worry about that for at least another week. Henderson has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener, leaving Stevenson in line to lead the backfield. Not only will Stevenson jump to No. 1 on the depth chart, but he'll presumably take on an every-down role. The de facto No. 2 running back, Corey Kiner, has just 14 career touches across four games, so it's unlikely that he'll carve out a large workload against the reigning champs. That leaves Stevenson in line for at least 15-20 touches this week. Interestingly, Stevenson was one of the few offensive players who impressed in the Pats' ugly Super Bowl loss against the Seahawks. On the big stage, he rushed for 23 yards, added five catches for 40 receiving yards, and scored a touchdown. If he can boost his rushing stats while continuing to produce as a receiver and around the goal line, he'll have no trouble finishing as an RB2. The Seahawks have a strong defense, but Stevenson showed that he could overcome this tricky matchup seven months ago, and he can do it again on Wednesday night. As it stands, he's the RB23 in RotoBaller's Week 1 fantasy football rankings. He should be started in all leagues with 10+ teams.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller