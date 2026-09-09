Hunter Henry Belongs on the Bench for Week 1
Hunter Henry is worth rostering in fantasy football, but managers should leave him on the bench in most leagues for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Henry had a mediocre stat line against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl seven months ago, catching three of his five targets for 31 yards. That's not bad production by any means, but it also wouldn't be good enough to get him on the fantasy radar as a top tight end. Additionally, managers should wait to see if A.J. Brown eats into his workload at all during the season opener. Brown is a bigger-bodied receiver, offering physicality in coverage and around the goal line. That's similar to what Henry did last year, so we'll see just how much the prized offseason acquisition's presence impacts a player like Henry. For now, the veteran tight end ranks #17 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller