Tre Tucker Has Clear Path to Fantasy Relevance in 2026
Tre Tucker had a strong training camp and is expected to be the team's top wide receiver in 2026. In 2025, Tucker hauled in 57 of 92 targets for 696 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 51 rushing yards on 11 carries. With Jakobi Meyers gone and the team not making any significant additions, Tucker is in a good spot in head coach Klint Kubiak's offense. Tucker was a favorite of Kirk Cousins' during the preseason, catching five passes for over 50 yards in just three drives together. While he is not a clear startable option in Week 1, his current role in Las Vegas is enticing, and fantasy managers should take note of his workload against Miami.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller