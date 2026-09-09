Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to be Workhorse in Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to handle the bulk of the workload in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. In 2025, Stevenson totaled 948 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on 162 touches across 14 games. He split the workload with rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who totaled over 1,100 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Now, Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 1's matchup against the Seahawks, opening the door for Stevenson to get more work. The matchup is still tough, as Seattle allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs and the fewest yards per carry last season. Still, with a great offense and as the clear workhorse, Stevenson is a mid-RB2 in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller