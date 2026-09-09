Tyler Allgeier Set for a Lead Role in Week 1
Tyler Allgeier is projected to be the backfield's leader in Week 1's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, Allgeier totaled 610 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns on 157 attempts in 17 games. He signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals during the offseason, but the team spent the third-overall pick on rookie Jeremiyah Love. Both are expected to form a one-two punch in the backfield, but Love's ankle injury makes his Week 1 status unclear. The Cardinals listed Allgeier as the starting back with Love as the backup on their depth chart. The Chargers were the sixth-best defense against running backs last season, and a negative game script is expected against the Cardinals, making Allgeier and Love risky Week 1 starts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller