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Kaelon Black a Top Handcuff Option in 2026

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Sep 9, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black enters 2026 as the clear handcuff to star running back Christian McCaffrey. Black missed time throughout training camp with an adductor injury but played well in the final preseason game and reportedly earned the backup role in San Francisco. The third-round pick was the team's second-highest-ranked running back in the draft process and has earned praise throughout the organization, earning the label "fast and explosive." McCaffrey has missed time throughout training camp, and the team is expected to manage the 30-year-old's workload in practice. Black is a strong handcuff at the running back position and carries immense upside if McCaffrey misses time.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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