Jadarian Price Carries Immense Upside in 2026
Jadarian Price is likely to carry a significant workload in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, the first-round pick has had a fantastic training camp and is expected to be a main beneficiary of Zach Charbonnet's absence. Price was listed as the RB2 on Seattle's depth chart, behind George Holani, but reports have indicated that Price will be the lead back in Week 1. He also faces the Patriots' stout run defense, which allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs last season. Price's workload will be a main talking point during Wednesday night's game, as he is a high-risk, high-reward option in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller