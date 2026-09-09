Chris Bell Has a Clear Path to Major Role in Miami
Chris Bell is a high-upside option to target late in drafts and on the waiver wire this season. In his senior season at Louisville, Bell had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. Bell was drafted in the third round and would've gone much higher if not for a torn ACL in the 2025 season. The rookie receiver has recovered at a tremendous pace and played in the team's final preseason game, a positive sign for his Week 1 outlook. He was listed as a starter on the team's Week 1 depth chart alongside Malik Washington and fellow third-round rookie Caleb Douglas. While he shouldn't be a starting player in fantasy this week, he offers immense upside, as the climb to the top of the depth chart is not too crowded.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller