Rashid Shaheed Could Emerge as Key Part of Offense After Very Positive Camp
Rashid Shaheed could play a pivotal role on offense this season. Shaheed had a very positive camp, earning praise from coaches, teammates, and media. It was a great step in the right direction for the 28-year-old, who was due to make a leap after posting relatively modest numbers following his trade from New Orleans to Seattle last season. Shaheed finished last year as the WR39 in PPR leagues, catching 59 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns. Those are fine numbers, but the latest buzz from Seattle indicates that Shaheed should take another step forward after his first full offseason with the Seahawks. In fact, it's not crazy to say that he could open the year as the team's No. 2 receiver, ahead of Cooper Kupp. While Kupp is getting older and declining in productivity, Shaheed is trending up, and he represents a flashy playmaking option for quarterback Sam Darnold. A top-36 finish is well within reason for the Seahawks, who will likely lean on the passing game with Kenneth Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet (knee) on the PUP list. Shaheed ranks as a WR4/WR5 for now, but in a perfect world, he has high-end WR3 upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller