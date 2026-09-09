Parker Washington's Breakout May Be Just Getting Started
Parker Washington was already starting to look like a breakout late last season, and nothing that happened this summer cooled it off. Washington led Jacksonville with 95 targets, 58 catches and 847 receiving yards in 2025, then went for 454 yards and three touchdowns over his final four games including the playoffs. He kept showing up in training camp too. Jacksonville's own observers repeatedly singled Washington out, while his chemistry with Trevor Lawrence looked noticeably stronger throughout the summer. There are still a lot of mouths to feed here. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are starting alongside him, with Travis Hunter still part of the offensive mix. Washington has already shown he can earn targets in that kind of environment, though. He enters Week 1 at WR27 in the current rankings and can be started against Cleveland, but the more interesting part is where his value goes from here. Washington has a legitimate chance to emerge as Jacksonville's top fantasy receiver if last year's finish carries over.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller