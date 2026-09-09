LeQuint Allen Jr. Will Be Game-Time Decision in Week 1
LeQuint Allen Jr. will be a game-time decision for Sunday's opener against Cleveland, head coach Liam Coen said, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Allen has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury since August and missed the remainder of training camp after going down. The second-year back had 23 carries for 94 yards and caught 10 passes for 54 yards across 17 games as a rookie, but his value to Jacksonville goes beyond the touches. Allen has earned trust on third downs and in pass protection. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are listed as co-starters on Jacksonville's first regular-season depth chart, with Allen behind them. If Allen cannot go Sunday, the Jaguars will have to redistribute some of that passing-down work elsewhere in the backfield.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran