Jonah Coleman Earns Praise of Coaches, Could be a Late-Season League Winner
Jonah Coleman has consistently earned the praise of coaches, teammates, and media throughout his first preseason in the NFL. The fourth-round pick out of Washington was already trending up as soon as the Broncos drafted him, and nothing has changed in the last few months. He continues to have massive upside in dynasty leagues after posting 3,496 scrimmage yards and 33 touchdowns over his last three years of school, and he's even rising up the rankings in redraft leagues. As it stands, Coleman is worthy of a roster spot in 12+ team leagues, despite the fact that he's third on the depth chart behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. After the first few weeks of the season go by and Coleman gets more acclimated to the NFL, we fully expect him to carve out a meaningful role alongside Dobbins and Harvey. Just like we saw Harvey emerge as a fantasy league winner in the second half of the 2025 season, Coleman could do the same in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller