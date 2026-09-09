Matthew Golden Steps Into Bigger Role in Year 2
Matthew Golden has a much clearer path to playing time entering his second season. Golden was the top breakout choice in a poll of NFL executives and scouts conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler after a quiet rookie year in which he caught 29 passes for 361 yards on 44 targets. One AFC executive questioned why Green Bay didn't use the former first-round pick more and pointed to his speed as a reason for optimism. The opportunity looks different now. Romeo Doubs left in free agency and Dontayvion Wicks was traded to Philadelphia, while Golden is listed with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed among Green Bay's starting receivers. He also flashed in the playoffs, catching four passes for 84 yards and his first NFL touchdown against Chicago. Golden still has to turn the opportunity into production, but the path to a much larger Year 2 role is there.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN