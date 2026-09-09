Rams Kept Tabs on Maxx Crosby This Offseason

Sep 9, 2026, 11:45 AM ET
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby drew interest from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason, according to Tom Pelissero of The Sweep. The Rams called about Crosby and kept tabs on the situation after his proposed trade to Baltimore fell apart in March because of concerns over his surgically repaired knee. Crosby ultimately remained in Las Vegas and has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Raiders. He finished 2025 with 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss despite missing the final two games, and Pelissero reports that Crosby has looked great heading into the season. That could bring the trade conversation back eventually. If Crosby looks like himself once the games begin, Pelissero expects teams to call Las Vegas again before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.--Bruno MuléSource: Tom Pelissero