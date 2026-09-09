Mike Washington Jr. Could See a Key Week 1 Role
Mike Washington Jr. led all qualified runners with a 7.3 yards-per-carry average during the 2026 preseason. Following a dominant effort across all three games, he has positioned himself as not just an important insurance back, but as a player who could see a standalone role as early as Week 1. 2025 sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty (ankle) handled 334 opportunities as a rookie, but upon his arrival from Seattle, head coach Klint Kubiak immediately espoused the value of a committee running back approach. In Washington, he may have found a player to help lighten Jeanty's workload, particularly with the former first-rounder already dealing with an ankle injury. With the Raiders still holding one of the league's lowest projected win totals, it may be difficult for the team to support two usable fantasy backs, but Washington's preseason push makes him an intriguing end-of-bench stash who would see his value catapult if ever forced into a larger role by injury.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller